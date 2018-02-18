Mets' Steven Matz: Throws live batting practice

Matz (elbow) threw his first live batting practice session of spring training Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Matz underwent surgery last August to reposition a compressed nerve in his left elbow, but it doesn't seem as though the procedure has put him behind his fellow pitchers in the early stages of the spring. After throwing off the mound a few days earlier, Matz's progression to a live session suggests that his elbow hasn't provide any complications to date. The 26-year-old is one of several pitchers competing for a spot at the back end of the Mets' rotation, but if he avoids any health setbacks in the spring, Matz should be in a good position to come away with a starting gig. Though avoiding the disabled list has been a struggle for Matz during his three seasons in the majors, he's generally been serviceable when he's been able to take the hill, producing a 3.99 ERA and 8.1 K/9 mark in 234.2 career innings.