Mets' Steven Matz: Throws live batting practice
Matz (elbow) threw his first live batting practice session of spring training Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Matz underwent surgery last August to reposition a compressed nerve in his left elbow, but it doesn't seem as though the procedure has put him behind his fellow pitchers in the early stages of the spring. After throwing off the mound a few days earlier, Matz's progression to a live session suggests that his elbow hasn't provide any complications to date. The 26-year-old is one of several pitchers competing for a spot at the back end of the Mets' rotation, but if he avoids any health setbacks in the spring, Matz should be in a good position to come away with a starting gig. Though avoiding the disabled list has been a struggle for Matz during his three seasons in the majors, he's generally been serviceable when he's been able to take the hill, producing a 3.99 ERA and 8.1 K/9 mark in 234.2 career innings.
More News
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....