Mets' Steven Matz: Throws shutout against Brewers
Matz (2-3) picked up the win against the Brewers on Thursday, scattering four hits over six shut-out innings with three strikeouts and three walks in the Mets' 5-0 victory.
Matz lasted just four innings and gave up four runs against the Diamondbacks in his last start, but he was able right the ship in shutting out the Brewers to pick up his second win of the season, and his first since April 13. It was the third time in his last four outings Matz has given up one or fewer earned runs, so he's been on a solid run lately and that last start against Arizona was actually the only time he's given up more than three earned runs in a game this season. However, he hasn't been working very deep into games, so his lack of efficiency, as well as his unremarkable strikeout rate, are both factors holding him back from posting higher marks than his 3.80 ERA and 1.29 WHIP.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco, Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...