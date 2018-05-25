Mets' Steven Matz: Throws shutout against Brewers

Matz (2-3) picked up the win against the Brewers on Thursday, scattering four hits over six shut-out innings with three strikeouts and three walks in the Mets' 5-0 victory.

Matz lasted just four innings and gave up four runs against the Diamondbacks in his last start, but he was able right the ship in shutting out the Brewers to pick up his second win of the season, and his first since April 13. It was the third time in his last four outings Matz has given up one or fewer earned runs, so he's been on a solid run lately and that last start against Arizona was actually the only time he's given up more than three earned runs in a game this season. However, he hasn't been working very deep into games, so his lack of efficiency, as well as his unremarkable strikeout rate, are both factors holding him back from posting higher marks than his 3.80 ERA and 1.29 WHIP.