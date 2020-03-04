Mets' Steven Matz: Throws side session
Matz (illness) threw a side session Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Matz was sent home sick Tuesday, but the illness evidently wasn't particularly severe. He's scheduled to pitch Saturday against the Nationals.
