Mets' Steven Matz: To miss next start
Matz received a cortisone injection in his left forearm and won't make his scheduled start Wednesday against the Padres, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
The Mets haven't placed Matz on the 10-day injured list just yet, but a move could come within the next few days, depending on how he feels. The lefty didn't travel with the team to San Diego, so Wilmer Font could be in line for a spot start Wednesday.
