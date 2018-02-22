Mets' Steven Matz: Tosses another BP on Thursday
Matz (elbow) threw his second live batting practice session of spring camp Thursday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
Matz continues to work his way back from an August procedure to reposition a compressed nerve in his left elbow. He appears to be right in line with the other pitchers at this point in spring training, as he's now tossed a pair of live batting practice sessions in addition to a couple bullpens at the start of camp. Expect to see him on the mound in a Grapefruit League outing in the near future.
