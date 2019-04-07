Mets' Steven Matz: Tosses five shutout innings
Matz allowed two hits and four walks across five shutout innings during Saturday's win over the Nationals. He struck out eight but did not factor in the decision.
Matz exited the game with a 1-0 lead but both offenses came alive once the bullpens entered the game. The 27-year-old has given up three runs (one earned) in his first two starts (10.1 innings) of the season. Matz lines up to take the mound again Thursday versus the Braves.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...