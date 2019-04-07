Mets' Steven Matz: Tosses five shutout innings

Matz allowed two hits and four walks across five shutout innings during Saturday's win over the Nationals. He struck out eight but did not factor in the decision.

Matz exited the game with a 1-0 lead but both offenses came alive once the bullpens entered the game. The 27-year-old has given up three runs (one earned) in his first two starts (10.1 innings) of the season. Matz lines up to take the mound again Thursday versus the Braves.