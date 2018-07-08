Mets' Steven Matz: Tough-luck loser
Matz (4-6) allowed one earned run on five hits and three walks while striking out five across 6.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rays.
Four of the five hits Matz allowed went for extra-bases, but he used timely strikeouts and groundball outs to limit the damage. He has been on a nice run, lowering his ERA from 4.42 to 3.31 over his last ten starts while allowing only six home runs in 57 innings. Though he hasn't been rewarded with wins, Matz has also done well working deeper into games as he has completed at least six innings in five of his last seven starts after accomplishing that only twice in his first 10 starts this season.
