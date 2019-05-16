Mets' Steven Matz: Trending toward Saturday start
Matz (forearm) relayed that he felt completely healthy following his 45-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, but manager Mickey Callaway wasn't willing to commit to the left-hander being ready to return from the 10-day injured list to start Saturday's game against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets may just want to wait and see how Matz feels over the next day or two before determining his next step, but it appears quite likely that he'll slot back into the rotation this weekend. As Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record, Matz's bullpen session included several curveballs, the pitch that had previously caused most of the nerve discomfort in his left arm. Given that Matz said he's comfortable throwing his full arsenal, he likely wouldn't face significant restrictions if he does in fact rejoin the rotation this week. Triple-A Syracuse hurlers Chris Flexen and Corey Oswalt would be the most likely candidates to make a spot start in Miami if the Mets decide to err on the side of caution and keep Matz on the IL a little longer.
