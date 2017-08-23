Mets' Steven Matz: Undergoes season-ending surgery
Matz underwent season-ending surgery to reposition a compressed nerve in his left elbow on Wednesday, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
While this is an unfortunate way for Matz's season to end, he's expected to be ready for the start of spring training. The 26-year-old ended his 2017 campaign with a disappointing 6.08 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 48:19 K:BB in 66.2 innings, though some of his struggles can likely be attributed to the elbow ailment. A healthy Matz will look to bounce back in 2018.
