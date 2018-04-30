Mets' Steven Matz: Upcoming start pushed back

Matz (back) will make his next start Saturday against the Rockies, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Matz was originally scheduled to start Tuesday against the Braves, but the lefty will now have his upcoming start pushed back in order to buy him more time to rest his sore upper back. Manager Mickey Callaway did announce that Matz would be available in relief Tuesday if need be, though Noah Syndergaard will draw the start in his place.