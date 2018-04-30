Mets' Steven Matz: Upcoming start pushed back
Matz (back) will make his next start Saturday against the Rockies, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Matz was originally scheduled to start Tuesday against the Braves, but the lefty will now have his upcoming start pushed back in order to buy him more time to rest his sore upper back. Manager Mickey Callaway did announce that Matz would be available in relief Tuesday if need be, though Noah Syndergaard will draw the start in his place.
More News
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Feels good after bullpen session•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Dealing with back stiffness•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Tentatively scheduled for Tuesday's start•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Next start in jeopardy•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Lifted after just four innings•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Gets win against Brewers•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...