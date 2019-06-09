Mets' Steven Matz: Whiffs 10 Rockies in win

Matz (5-4) picked up the win Saturday, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over six innings while striking out a season-high 10.

The southpaw fanned five of the first seven batters he faced en route to his sixth quality start of the season. Matz needed 120 pitches (77 strikes) to get the job done, and he now sports a 3.88 ERA and 66:20 K:BB through 62.2 innings. With the Mets having an off day Wednesday, he'll be able to pick up some extra rest before taking the mound again next Friday, at home against the Cardinals.