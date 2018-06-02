Mets' Steven Matz: Will start as expected Sunday

Matz (finger) will make his scheduled start against the Cubs on Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Matz played catch Thursday and had an uneventful bullpen session Friday, paving the way for his start against the Cubs. Assuming the finger issue doesn't crop up again, the Mets' left-hander should be fresh for the matchup with Chicago after throwing only 43 pitches during Tuesday's injury-shortened outing.