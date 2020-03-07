Play

Mets' Steven Matz: Will start Saturday

Matz (illness) will start Saturday's spring game against the Nationals.

An illness had sidelined Matz since Feb. 29, but he is ready to get back on the bump Saturday. He should have plenty of time to be ready by Opening Day, but his role remains somewhat uncertain, as it was reported on the first day of the month he could be used as a primary pitcher behind an opener to kick off the campaign.

