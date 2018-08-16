Mets' Steven Matz: Will start second game of twin bill
Matz (forearm) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list to start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
The Mets indicated earlier in the week that Matz would be added back to the rotation Thursday, but it wasn't immediately clear if he would start the first or second game of the twin bill. It's now been confirmed that Corey Oswalt will oppose Ranger Suarez in the afternoon contest, while Matz goes head-to-head against Zach Eflin in the nightcap.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...