Mets' Steven Matz: Will start second game of twin bill

Matz (forearm) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list to start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

The Mets indicated earlier in the week that Matz would be added back to the rotation Thursday, but it wasn't immediately clear if he would start the first or second game of the twin bill. It's now been confirmed that Corey Oswalt will oppose Ranger Suarez in the afternoon contest, while Matz goes head-to-head against Zach Eflin in the nightcap.