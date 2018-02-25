Mets' Steven Matz: Will start Tuesday

Matz (elbow) is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Astros, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Since the start of spring training, Matz has gradually increased his level of activity and has recently been pitching live batting practice. After a subpar 2017 season that was hindered by injuries, Matz appears to be on track to open the season in the Mets' rotation. He'll aim to bounce back from last season's dismal showing, as he threw to the tune of a 6.08 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 13 games (66.2 innings).