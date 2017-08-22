Mets' Steven Matz: Will undergo season-ending surgery
Matz will undergo surgery to repair his left elbow, which was diagnosed with irritation in the ulnar nerve Monday.
The club announced that the surgery would be scheduled within the next few days. This obviously ends Matz's season, and depending on the severity of the surgery required, it could cost him some time next season as well. Matz's injury has been compared to the one that ended Jacob deGrom's season in 2016, and the latter has come back strong in 2017 (3.49 ERA, 165 IP), so Matz could still be an impact contributor in 2018 despite the surgery.
