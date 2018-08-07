Mets' Steven Matz: Won't return over weekend

Matz (forearm) will miss at least one more turn through the rotation, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Matz was hoping to miss just one start after landing on the disabled list earlier in the month with a flexor-pronator strain, but the Mets determined he wouldn't be ready to take the mound over the weekend after his bullpen session Monday. Corey Oswalt will make another start in Matz's place, though barring any setbacks it sounds like the southpaw could reclaim his spot in the rotation next week.