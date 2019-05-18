Mets' Steven Matz: Workload limited Saturday

Matz will be limited to 75-80 pitches Saturday against the Marlins, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Matz won't be asked to go too deep into the game in his first game back from a forearm injury. The pitch count will hurt his chances to pick up a win, but it doesn't rule it out completely if he has an efficient outing.

More News
Our Latest Stories