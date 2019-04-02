Mets' Steven Matz: Yields three runs
Matz allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out three and taking the no-decision in 5.1 innings during Monday's 7-3 win over Miami.
Matz got tagged early with a two-run shot by Starlin Castro in the first frame. He then allowed just two hits until the sixth inning where he allowed his third run and left in line for a loss. Fortunately, his team came through against Miami's bullpen to avoid the blemish on his record. Matz will face the Nationals on Sunday.
