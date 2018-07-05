Rivera (elbow) will serve as the designated hitter for High-A St. Lucie on Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Rivera underwent Tommy John surgery in September of 2017, and after nearly 10 months of rehab, he'll see his first game action. He'll likely need a fair amount of minor-league appearances before the Mets can think about activating him from the disabled list, but this is a big step forward for the 29-year-old third baseman.