Mets' T.J. Rivera: Begins throwing program
Rivera (elbow) began a throwing program last week and has progressed to playing catch from about 45 feet, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
When spring training opened, Rivera, who underwent Tommy John surgery last September, was hopeful that he would be ready to play by late April. The Mets apparently weren't as optimistic about his recovery and placed Rivera on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 18, ensuring that he would be unavailable for the first two months of the season. Since being moved to the DL, Rivera doesn't seem to have encountered any setbacks in his rehab, but he shouldn't be considered fully healthy until he plays the field in back-to-back minor-league contests. Once he's activated, Rivera will likely be ticketed for a utility role with the Mets.
