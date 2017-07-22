Rivera went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI in Friday's win over the A's.

His bat's been a little sluggish coming out of the All-Star break, but while Rivera has a .259/.310/.407 slash line in his last eight games, he also has a home run and six RBI. With most of the Mets' veteran infielders seemingly on the block with the trade deadline approaching, Rivera figures to remain a fixture in the team's lineup for the remainder of the season.

