Mets' T.J. Rivera: Expects to begin throwing soon
Rivera (elbow) said last week that he's hopeful to resume throwing later in spring training and gradually progress to hitting after that, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Rivera is still in the process of rehabbing his right elbow after undergoing Tommy John surgery in mid-September, with the Mets projecting him to return at some point in May. The utility infielder is optimistic that he'll be able to beat the team's projected return date, though he acknowledged that he won't be ready to go by Opening Day. With Rivera set to open the season on the disabled list, Jose Reyes and Wilmer Flores look primed to serve as the top backups at multiple infield spots.
