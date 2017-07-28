Mets' T.J. Rivera: Hits DL with partial UCL tear
Rivera was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.
Rivera sat out the past couple days due to arm soreness, but apparently the issue at hand was much worse than the team initially thought. The infielder received a PRP injection to help move the healing process along, but it seems like he'll be out at least until mid-August. A firm timetable for his return hasn't been revealed, however. Neil Walker will take his place on the active roster.
