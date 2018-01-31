Mets' T.J. Rivera: Hoping to return before May
Rivera (elbow) said Monday that he's hopeful to make a full recovery from Tommy John surgery and rejoin the Mets by May, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Rivera's Sept. 14 surgery will take him out of the running for the wide-open competition for the second-base job during spring training, as he has yet to resume throwing. Rivera is hopeful that he'll be able to play catch once spring training begins, but since he would still have to clear a few more hurdles beyond that before being able to play in games, he's set to open the 2018 campaign on the disabled list. Once healthy, Rivera may have to settle for a utility role if the Mets are satisfied with their everyday options at the four infield and two corner-outfield spots.
More News
