Manager Mickey Callaway said Monday that Rivera (elbow) may not return to the big leagues this season, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Rivera has yet to resume a rehab assignment after suffering a setback in mid-July while with High-A St. Lucie. Prior to that incident, he had played in six rehab contests and was on track to return to the fold in August. Now it appears as though the infielder will remain sidelined for the rest of the year, which makes sense considering there's no incentive for the Mets to rush him back. That said, Callaway didn't rule him out for good, so there's still a chance he could return in mid-to-late September if he's cleared to resume playing in games in the near future.