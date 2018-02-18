Mets' T.J. Rivera: Moves to 60-day DL
The Mets placed Rivera (elbow) on the 60-day disabled list Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
New York needed to open up a 40-man roster spot to make room for newly signed starting pitcher Jason Vargas, so it was an easy decision for the team to shift Rivera to the 60-day DL to facilitate the move. Though Rivera previously stated that he was optimistic that he would be able to return from Tommy John surgery and return from the DL shortly after Opening Day, it appears the Mets weren't as confident in the utility man's timeline. Once Rivera is able to take part in a slew of rehab games with the Mets' minor-league affiliates, he could join the big club at some point in June, likely acting as a bench option in the infield.
More News
-
Mets' T.J. Rivera: Expects to begin throwing soon•
-
Mets' T.J. Rivera: Hoping to return before May•
-
Mets' T.J. Rivera: Will likely miss months of 2018 season•
-
Mets' T.J. Rivera: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Mets' T.J. Rivera: Will undergo Tommy John surgery•
-
Mets' T.J. Rivera: Will be reexamined this week•
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...