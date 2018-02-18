The Mets placed Rivera (elbow) on the 60-day disabled list Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

New York needed to open up a 40-man roster spot to make room for newly signed starting pitcher Jason Vargas, so it was an easy decision for the team to shift Rivera to the 60-day DL to facilitate the move. Though Rivera previously stated that he was optimistic that he would be able to return from Tommy John surgery and return from the DL shortly after Opening Day, it appears the Mets weren't as confident in the utility man's timeline. Once Rivera is able to take part in a slew of rehab games with the Mets' minor-league affiliates, he could join the big club at some point in June, likely acting as a bench option in the infield.