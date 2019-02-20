Mets' T.J. Rivera: Nearing full clearance for return
Rivera (elbow) hit, ran and threw without issue Wednesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Rivera missed the entirety of the 2018 season after suffering some setbacks in his recovery program following Tommy John surgery in September of 2017. However, it seems like he's past those issues and really ramping up his activity. Ehalt commented that there are a few check marks to cross off before he is fully cleared for action, but the aforementioned progress suggests Rivera will have no issue being healthy for Opening Day as he competes for a reserve utility spot this spring.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why Adalberto Mondesi is must-have
Adalberto Mondesi is shaping up to be one of the most controversial players of 2019, but Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects, shortstop
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
15-team Rotisserie mock draft
The 15-team format is becoming more common in high-stakes games like NFBC. so Scott White and...
-
Machado imperfect Fantasy fit as Padre
Manny Machado finally gets his huge contract, and it might prove to be a big win for the Padres...
-
Roto: Finding runs
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Roto: Attacking steals
Steals are disappearing from baseball but the Royals are trying to save them. Heath Cummings...