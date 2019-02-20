Rivera (elbow) hit, ran and threw without issue Wednesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Rivera missed the entirety of the 2018 season after suffering some setbacks in his recovery program following Tommy John surgery in September of 2017. However, it seems like he's past those issues and really ramping up his activity. Ehalt commented that there are a few check marks to cross off before he is fully cleared for action, but the aforementioned progress suggests Rivera will have no issue being healthy for Opening Day as he competes for a reserve utility spot this spring.

More News
Our Latest Stories