Rivera (elbow) is still 7-to-10 days from beginning a minor-league rehab stint, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Rivera was shut down from baseball activities July 18 after suffering a setback during a minor-league game. The timetable for his return has been shifted to late August, as he's still over a week away from embarking an another rehabilitation assignment. Expect more updates on Rivera's status as he begins minor-league play.

