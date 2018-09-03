Rivera (elbow) won't return to action this season, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Rivera was yet to resume a minor-league stint after having a setback at High-A Lucie. Manager Mickey Callaway has officially ruled Rivera out of the rest of the year, so he'll shift his focus to getting healthy in time for spring training. Rivera last played in 2017, slashing .290/.330/.430 with five homer and 27 RBI through 73 games.

