Rivera (elbow) will be out until at least July, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

He is still "a ways away" from appearing in minor-league rehab games, according to assistant general manager John Ricco. There are some benchmarks in his rehab that he still needs to hit after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September of 2017. The return timetables for position players who undergo the procedure is typically mixed, but this new timetable suggests there may have been a setback of sorts, or perhaps he's just not progressing at a typical pace.