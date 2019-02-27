Rivera is still feeling discomfort in his surgically-repaired right elbow and isn't close to getting into a spring training game, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Reports from the previous week suggested that Rivera was nearly ready to be fully cleared, but progress has apparently slowed. The 30-year-old appeared in just six minor-league games last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and his readiness to compete for an Opening Day role (which he was already a long shot for) now seems to be in serious doubt.