Mets' T.J. Rivera: Remains held back by elbow
Rivera is still feeling discomfort in his surgically-repaired right elbow and isn't close to getting into a spring training game, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Reports from the previous week suggested that Rivera was nearly ready to be fully cleared, but progress has apparently slowed. The 30-year-old appeared in just six minor-league games last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and his readiness to compete for an Opening Day role (which he was already a long shot for) now seems to be in serious doubt.
More News
-
Mets' T.J. Rivera: Nearing full clearance for return•
-
Mets' T.J. Rivera: Out for reminder of 2018•
-
Mets' T.J. Rivera: May not return in 2018•
-
Mets' T.J. Rivera: Needs more time before rehab assignment•
-
Mets' T.J. Rivera: Avoids major injury, shut down for 10 days•
-
Mets' T.J. Rivera: Suffers setback•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, ranking
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Shortstops Tiers 2.0
Despite its reputation, shortstop has become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy Baseball,...