Rivera (elbow) was able to resume light baseball activity earlier this week, the Associated Press reports.

Rather than undergoing a season-ending Tommy John procedure to address a partial tear in his right elbow, Rivera elected to treat the injury with platelet-rich plasma injections. At least thus far in the rehab process, it appears the treatment method has paid dividends, as Rivera hasn't experienced any reported setbacks while he's began to work out again. It's still unlikely that Rivera will come off the disabled list before the end of August, but the Mets now seem optimistic that he'll be back in action before the campaign concludes.