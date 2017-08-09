Mets' T.J. Rivera: Resumes light baseball activities
Rivera (elbow) was able to resume light baseball activity earlier this week, the Associated Press reports.
Rather than undergoing a season-ending Tommy John procedure to address a partial tear in his right elbow, Rivera elected to treat the injury with platelet-rich plasma injections. At least thus far in the rehab process, it appears the treatment method has paid dividends, as Rivera hasn't experienced any reported setbacks while he's began to work out again. It's still unlikely that Rivera will come off the disabled list before the end of August, but the Mets now seem optimistic that he'll be back in action before the campaign concludes.
More News
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...