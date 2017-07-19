Rivera is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Rivera was mashing the ball during the team's first series out of the All-Star break, but he's 0-for-7 over the past couple days against the Cardinals. He'll hit the bench for a night off, allowing Wilmer Flores to man the hot corner for the evening.

