Rivera is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres.

Rivera holds a modest five-game hit streak, although only one of his hits in that span have gone for extra bases. He'll sit out for the second time during the San Diego series, allowing Wilmer Flores to pick up another start at second base to replace him.

