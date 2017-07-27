Mets' T.J. Rivera: Sitting out with arm issue
Rivera is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres due to a minor arm injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
With regular first baseman Lucas Duda traded prior to Thursday's ballgame, it was surprising that Rivera was not included in the starting lineup, although it appears that the injury is largely responsible for that. No word has come forth as to what the actual injury is, so consider him day-to-day for the time being. Jay Bruce will man first base for the evening, although Rivera certainly could pick up some starts there moving forward once he's healthy again.
More News
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...