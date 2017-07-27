Rivera is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres due to a minor arm injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

With regular first baseman Lucas Duda traded prior to Thursday's ballgame, it was surprising that Rivera was not included in the starting lineup, although it appears that the injury is largely responsible for that. No word has come forth as to what the actual injury is, so consider him day-to-day for the time being. Jay Bruce will man first base for the evening, although Rivera certainly could pick up some starts there moving forward once he's healthy again.