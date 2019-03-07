Rivera (elbow) was seen taking part in fielding drills at second base Thursday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

While Rivera isn't shut down from baseball activities, the utility man remains without a clear timeline to enter the Mets' Grapefruit League lineup as he continues his slow recovery from Tommy John surgery. After playing all of six games in 2018 and having yet to make his spring debut, Rivera looks likely to open the upcoming campaign on the Mets' injured list.