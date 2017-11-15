Rivera (elbow) may not be back on the field until the middle of the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

The Mets hadn't provided a timeline for Rivera's recovery up to this point, but it appears as though he will miss the first couple months of the 2018 season while healing from the surgery, according to general manager Sandy Alderson. The utility man will be reevaluated on a consistent basis once spring training rolls around, so there should be further updates on his status during that time.