Walker (shoulder) was activated off the injured list as expected ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the Phillies, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Walker threw just two innings in his season debut before exiting with a shoulder injury that wound up costing him nearly three weeks. He's still not quite fully built up and is unlikely to get past 85 pitches in his return to action, though that could still give him a shot at a win if he pitches efficiently. Yoan Lopez was optioned to clear space on the roster.