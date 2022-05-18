Walker allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks across five innings during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus St. Louis. He had four strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The veteran righty limited the Cardinals to one run through four frames, but he gave up two runs on three hits and two walks during his fifth and final inning. Walker threw a season-high 94 pitches (60 strikes) and appears built up to his full workload after spending nearly three weeks on the injured list in April with a shoulder issue. He has a 3.52 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB across 23 innings through five starts.