Walker (10-4), who was charged with the loss Tuesday against the Pirates, is dealing with a blister on his right index finger, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The right-hander allowed four runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks over five innings.

The 30-year-old threw 50 of his 80 pitches for strikes and generated only seven swinging strikes in Pittsburgh, though it's unclear how much of a factor the blister played in those results. Walker doesn't expect the issue to affect his next turn through the rotation, which tentatively lines up for Sunday in Miami. He'll have the blister drained Wednesday and receive further treatment.