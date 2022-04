Walker (shoulder) could return to the rotation Friday against the Phillies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Walker lasted just two innings into his first start of the year, which also came against the Phillies, before exiting with a sore shoulder and landing on the injured list. He threw a rehab start at extended spring training and may need a simulated game before returning from the injured list, but it doesn't look as though he'll be out much longer.