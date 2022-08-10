Walker (10-3) picked up the win in Wednesday's 10-2 rout of the Reds, giving up two runs on five hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out five.

The Mets handed the right-hander a 6-0 lead before the Reds got to Walker for a couple runs in the fourth inning, but he recovered to deliver his 11th quality start of the season. It was a solid rebound performance after he got hammered by Atlanta in his last outing, and he'll take a 3.43 ERA and 85:31 K:BB through 110.1 innings on the year into his next one.