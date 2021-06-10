Walker (5-2) earned the win Wednesday against the Orioles after tossing seven innings of one-run ball, giving up five hits and a walk while fanning nine.

Walker had gone three straight outings without pitching more than five complete innings, but he was lights out in this one and tamed the Orioles with ease. The right-hander has now allowed one or fewer runs in five of his last six starts and has reduced his ERA to an impressive 2.07 as a result. He will attempt to carry this strong run of form into his next start, scheduled for next week at home against the Cubs.