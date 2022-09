Walker did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over five innings against Miami. He struck out eight.

Walker pitched a pretty good game aside from the two-run homer he surrendered to outfielder Bryan De La Cruz to open the scoring with two outs in the fourth inning. The righty has allowed a homer in five straight games, posting a less-than-stellar 4.15 ERA over 30.1 innings.