Walker (shoulder) is expected to start Saturday against the Phillies, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Walker was cruising through his season debut, which also came against the Phillies, striking out four batters across two scoreless innings, before being removed due to a shoulder injury which required a trip to the injured list. He avoided a serious injury and didn't pause his throwing program for more than a few days, so he's ready to return to the rotation after a rehab start and a simulated game.