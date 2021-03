Walker tossed four scoreless innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out three.

The right-hander actually faced the minimum 12 batters during his outing thanks to two double plays started by Jeff McNeil. Walker has a 3.00 ERA and 5:3 K:BB through six innings over his first two spring outings, and is on track to be ready for his first turn through the rotation.