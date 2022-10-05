Walker didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, allowing four hits over 4.1 scoreless innings. He struck out 10 without walking a batter.

The veteran righty was dominant in his final outing of the regular season, and Walker only failed to rack up his 13th win of the year because the Mets wanted to give him a bit of extra rest ahead of the playoffs. It's the second time in his last five starts he's fanned double-digit batters, and he'll head into the postseason having posted a 3.03 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 36:5 K:BB through 29.2 innings over that stretch.