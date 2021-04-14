Walker didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over 4.1 innings in a 4-3 win. He struck out eight.

The walks and K's elevated his pitch count, and Walker got the hook after 80 pitches (43 strikes), but he wouldn't have been in line for the win as the Mets needed eight innings to secure the victory. The right-hander has looked good to begin his stint in New York, and he'll take a 2.61 ERA and 12:5 K:BB through 12.1 innings into his next start, set for April 20 on the road against the Cubs.