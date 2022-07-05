Walker (7-2) picked up the win in a 7-4 victory over the Reds on Monday, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out nine.

All the damage against the right-hander came on a mistake to Brandon Drury in the third inning that resulted in a three-run homer, but otherwise Walker was firmly in control, tossing 64 of 97 pitches for strikes. The 29-year-old also seems to have discovered some newfound dominance -- Walker has fanned at least nine batters in three of five outings during his current five-game quality start streak, going 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 36:7 K:BB through 32 innings over that stretch.